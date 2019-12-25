The Galveston Council of Greeks of the National Pan Hellenic Council will have its “A Night of Elegance” event from 8 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tickets are $35. All are welcome. BYOB. For tickets and information, call Marcia Armstead, 281-734-4261.
The Central High School Class of 1960 will meet for a luncheon meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at a location TBD. For information, call 409-744-8797 or 409-692-0632.
The Central High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch Jan. 7 at a time and location to be determined. To obtain information on the time and where it will be, call Joe Mitchell, 409-908-0441, or Barbara Payne, 409-370-9050.
The Ball High School Class of 1985 will celebrate its 35-year reunion aboard the Carnival Dream May 7 through May 11, 2020. To sign up for a payment plan, email Frank Davis, anchorsawaycruises@yahoo.com, or call 832-483-6368.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.