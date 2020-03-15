The Central High School Class of 1962 will have a reunion planning meeting and social at 1 p.m. Friday at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-3461.
The Dickinson High School Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50-year reunion April 25 and April 26. Attendees are asked to RSVP by April 15. For information, email Karen Beuchaw, kbeuchaw@comcast.net.
The Ball High School Class of 1985 will celebrate its 35-year reunion aboard the Carnival Dream May 7 through May 11. To sign up for a payment plan, email Frank Davis, anchorsawaycruises@yahoo.com, or call 832-483-6368.
The Ball High School Class of 1976 will have its second annual Sterling W. Patrick Scholarship Brunch at 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For tickets and information, email Debra Liedy, dliedy@yahoo.com.
The Ball High School Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 9 through Oct. 11 in Galveston. For information, email Cathi Carter Greigo, txtobykeithwarrior@gmail.com, or James Laws, jilaws@sbcglobal.net.
