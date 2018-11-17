Saints Constantine and Helen Serbian Orthodox Church will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4109 Ave. L in Galveston. Toys, furniture, fishing equipment and gently worn clothing will be available. For information, call Joanne Valencia at 409-692-1457.
First Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away food donations to those in need of assistance from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information and qualification guidelines, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A.L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its fall musical at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Several local groups will be on program. The church also will have its Fellowship Sunday program at 3 p.m. Nov. 25. Kevin Jones, of a Greater House of Love Community Church, will be the speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Brotherhood of Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have a musical at 4 p.m. Saturday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Prairie View University Gospel Choir, along with other musical talent, will be on program. All Prairie View alumni are invited as special guest. For information, call 409-935-1100.
True Mission Church of God in Christ will have its fourth pre-Thanksgiving musical at 7 p.m. Saturday at 406 Fourth St. N. in Texas City. All church choirs, praise teams, youth choirs and drill teams are invited. James Clinton, from New Orleans, and The Spiritual Airs, from DeRider, Louisiana, will be the special guests. For information, call 409-457-3401.
First Baptist Church and New Vision Church will have a joint worship service and fellowship dinner at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2504 44th St. in Dickinson. For information, call 281-989-2973 or 832-340-0107.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 22nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
There will be a Thanksgiving outreach event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lighthouse Family Church at 7402 Stewart Road in Galveston. All veterans and families are invited. For information, call Raymond Galloway at 409-457-5198.
Greater Open Door Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 18th pastor and wife anniversary for Michael Spry Sr., and his wife, Lisa, at 3 p.m. Sunday at No. 11 Eighth St. N. in Texas City. Silvester Morris, of Old Fashion Church of God in Christ, will be the guest speaker. The Texas City Messengers and Gregory Daniels also will be on program. For information, call 832-643-8105.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 59th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Harold Block and the Church of the Living God will be the guests. For information, call Debra Smith at 409-996-9430, or Tina Nickerson at 832-994-3191.
Progressive Baptist Church will have its annual Deacons Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Rev. E. R. Johnson and Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-771-4502.
Whosoever Will Worship Ministries will have its one-year anniversary and ordination service at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr. will be the guest speaker. Ministers Dwayne Francis, Tyrone Elliott, Fannie Bouldin, and Alina Spoons will be ordained. For information, call Constance White at 409-770-3532.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its pre-anniversary Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Keith Webb will be the guest speaker. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Thanksgiving Day worship service at 10 a.m. Thursday at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. Everyone is welcome. For information, call 409-762-9855.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Spirit of Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Earls Gospel Promotions will have its fall gospel festival featuring John T. and The New Gospel Keystones at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Several other local artists also will be on program. A $10 donation per person is asked. For tickets, call 409-682-1182, 409-621-6736, or 832-542-3308.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
