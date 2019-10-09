The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Margie Schmidt and Claudia Stoker, president and vice president of ministry development for the AGLOW Southeast Texas area, will be the guest speakers. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
The Men’s Fellowship of First Presbyterian Church of Galveston will have a car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 20th and Church streets in Galveston. The car wash is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-762-8638.
The free annual Soup & Salad event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church, 2801 Ave. K, in Galveston. Food will be served. For information, call Tommie Love, 832-561-0945.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its All Saints Day program at 9 a.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating its annual Women Month services at 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at 1220 state Highway 3 in Galveston. Minister Evelyn Dalton, of New Life Missionary Baptist Church, will be the speaker Sunday. For information, call 409-938-7247.
Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 89th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3501 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 713-253-0461.
Hopewell Baptist Church will celebrate the 16th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Joel G. Clay, and his wife, Sharrell, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. The Rev. Robert Woodard and Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-0173.
New Directions Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr. and Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate its 121st anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3018 Ave. F in Dickinson. The Rev. Malcolm C. Dotson Sr. and New Beginning Church will be the guests. For information, call Mildred Dickey, 409-908-9914.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Women’s Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Fredrick Wooley and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will celebrate the Rev. L. D. Harris’ 18th pastoral anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 6402 O’Brian St. in Hitchcock. The Rev. John Guidry and St. Mark’s Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-682-7614.
Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque, will have the following events: Prophet Gustavo Paez will speak at 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; its Hallelujah Harvest will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31; and its Unshakeable Conference will be at various times Nov. 3 through Nov. 6. For information on all events, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its 34th annual Countryfest Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its inaugural Octoberfest Fashion Show from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For information and tickets, call Millicent Stephens, 409-457-3106.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St., in Galveston. A free-will offering will be taken. For information, call 409-762-8477.
True Cross Catholic Church will have its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Admission is free. For information, visit https://truecrossschool.org/fall-festival.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Gulf Breeze Apartments, 1211 21st St., in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its eighth church anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Benny Morris and Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-457-7382.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its 13th annual bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, email kltaylor352@gmail.com.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 2127 37th St. in Galveston: Super Sunday, 3 p.m. Oct. 27, the Rev. David Everson and First Union Baptist Church will be the guests; and Hallelujah Night, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. For information, call 409-763-2853.
First United Methodist Church will have its annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-4426.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will have its annual community Halloween/All Hallows Eve Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. For information, call Michelle Allen, 832-244-1817.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
