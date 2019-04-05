The Senior Mission No. 1 of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. For information, call 409-938-7460 or 409-771-0276.
The Mother’s Union ministry at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will present its Parents & Children Anchored in Jesus As We Explore Journeying Through Grief program at 9 a.m. Saturday at 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. Vivian Ross, Deborah Jones, Thomasene Muse, and Bridgette Johnson will be the speakers. For information, call Doll Sheppard at 409-599-4488.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Enchilada dinners will be sold from 11 a.m. until sold out. There also will be a live and silent auction, raffle, games, and ethnic food booths. For information or if you’d like to donate to auction, call 409-770-3085.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Elder Rodrick Reeves Sr. and New Creation Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-996-4915.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its annual fish fry from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 12 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10. For information, call Floyd Rowe at 409-933-2682.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe with the following events: Choir Cantata, “Ancient Words, The Easter Story” at 10 a.m. April 14; Maundy Thursday communion service at 6 p.m. April 18; and blended worship service at 10 a.m. April 21. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston: E. G. Davis Scholarship program at 11 a.m. April 14 (the Rev. Kevin Sanders and New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests); fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19 ($8 per plate); and The Seven Sayings of Jesus featuring various preachers at 7 p.m. April 19. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its spring musical at 3 p.m. April 14 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Souther Sons, Chuck and The Guiding Clouds, Texas City Joyful Messengers, and Heavenly Tones will be the featured guests. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-948-3993.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will celebrate its 18th church pre-anniversary service at 3:30 p.m. April 14 and the anniversary service will be at 3:30 p.m. April 28 at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Jay Hill and Michael Spry will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-599-1060.
Central Christian Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 5:30 p.m. April 18 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Light refreshments will be served before service. For information, call Carol Freeman at 409-771-5644.
New Vision Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt for children from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 19 at Clear Lake Park at 5001 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, call Reggie Batiste at 409-978-6033.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom Passover community will have its Second-Night Passover Seder at 6 p.m. April 20 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For registration information and to RSVP, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
New Vision Church will have its Resurrection worship service at 9 a.m. April 21 at 2311 24th St. in Dickinson. If your child would like to participate on the program, call Donna White at 832-221-5299 by April 14. For information, visit www.nvckgs.com.
First Lutheran Church will have its annual FeedGalveston packaging event from noon to 4 p.m. May 11 in The Lyceum, adjacent to the church, at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, email Donna Spencer at info@feedgalveston.org, visit www.feedgalveston.org, or call 713-516-1561.
