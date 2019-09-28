The Central High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch Tuesday at a time and location to be determined. To obtain information on the time and where it will be, call Joe Mitchell, 409-908-0441, or Mattie Julius, 409-744-6491.
The Ball High School Class of 1964 will have its 55-year reunion Friday through Oct. 6. For information, call Estell Hudson at 936-254-2016. For cruise information, call Judy Sharp at 850-234-3629.
The Ball High School Class of 1979 will have its 40-year reunion Friday through Oct. 6. To register, visit reunionmanager.net. For information, visit the class Facebook page, or call Alicia Levy Healy, 409-771-9422 or Daniel Rojas, 817-807-8895.
The Santa Fe High School Class of 1979 will have its 40-year reunion Saturday. Registration is $20 per person in advance. For information, contact Valerie Carmichael, sf1979reunion@gmail.com or 409-771-4828.
The Ball High School Class of 1959 will have its 60-year reunion Saturday at 11112 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call Alice Legge, 409-744-3195, or Mike Spencer, 409-770-3056.
The Central High School Class of 1963 will celebrate the 75th birthdays of its classmates from 8 p.m. Oct. 12 to midnight Oct. 13 at The Wilbrydge Event Center, 2702 Ave. L, in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3550, 409-763-4110 or 409-763-5641.
The Sacred Heart Academy/Dominican alumni meeting will be at noon Oct. 16 at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. There will be a pantry shower for nuns at the meeting. For information, call Merlyn West, 832-723-7693.
The Ball High School Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 18 through Oct. 20 in Galveston. For information and to get your registration form, contact Deborah Ward, dnp1951@att.net or 832-722-3250, Ellen Taormina Goerlich, elleng1950@comcast.net, Mary Evans Sandles, maryann_07@yahoo.com, or Linda Hickman Brooks, lb31551@comcast.net.
The Central High School Class of 1964 will have its 55-year reunion Oct. 18 through Oct. 20 at the Holiday Inn and Knights of Columbus Hall, in Galveston. For more information, call Gene Henderson, 409-762-2996.
