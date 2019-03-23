Family Unity Baptist Church will celebrate its 18th church anniversary, and pastor and wife appreciation at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Dale Hill, director of Burnet-Llano, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-443-9240.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Bishop Ronald Grimes and True Fellowship Bible Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-457-7382.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Knights of Peter Claver Council & Court No. 20 of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will have its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. To place an order, call 409-765-6159.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Brotherhood Day program at 11 a.m. March 31 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-599-1334.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its ninth annual Fully Relying on God Day program at 11 a.m. March 31 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. The church will honor its pastor, Joyce M. Ford. Attendees are asked to wear the color green. Chenica Grant will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 25th pre-anniversary and Family Appreciation service of its pastor, the Rev. Norris D. Burkley Sr., at 3:30 p.m. March 31 at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Max A. Miller Jr. and Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-762-0088.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will present “Encounter,” which is a pub church concept from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 1 at Stuttgarden Tavern at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1346, in Texas City. The non-traditional, non-denominational group is for ages 21 through 40. For information, email Larry Edrozo at edrozo56@gmail.com.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. April 2 in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.