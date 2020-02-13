Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. J. D. Steele Sr., and his wife’s 28th anniversary with pre-anniversary services nightly at 7 p.m. through today; and the anniversary service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Marc James and Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests Sunday. For information, call 409-935-8349.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
The Junior Mission Department of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Minister Ruth O’Neal, from New Life Church of Texas, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Several Jewish congregations will celebrate Purim with an annual carnival from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real, in Houston. For tickets and information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
The Sweet Singing Southern Travelers will be the featured guests at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 309 S. Texas St., in Texas City. For information, call the Rev. Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847, Jan Thymes, 281-763-4512, or Debra Smith, 409-996-9430.
New Life Church will have its Gospel-Fest 2020 event at 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at 2801 Palmer Highway in Texas City. Prairie View A&M University Baptist Student Movement Gospel Choir, and the Texas Southern University Living Testimony Gospel Choir will be the special guests, as well as several local choirs and groups. For information, call 409-655-5949 or 409-966-1015.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon March 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Phillip and Laura Baker will be the guest speakers. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Holy Family Parish will have its annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival March 13 and March 14 at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. There will be a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and bingo at 6 p.m. March 13; and the festival will begin at 11 a.m. March 14. For information, email theofficehfp@gmail.com or call 409-762-9646.
