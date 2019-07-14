The Texas City High School Class of 1969 will have its 50-year reunion Friday and Saturday. The classes of 1967 through 1971 are also invited to attend. Registration is $60 at the door. For information, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
The Ball High School Classes of 1985 and 1988 will have a benefit school supply dance from 9 p.m. July 26 to 1 a.m. July 27 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. Admission is $10. BYOB. Take a donation of miscellaneous school supplies (clear or mesh backpacks only). Cash donations also will be accepted. For information, call Tina Bush, 409-939-4172, or Chanda Clay, 832-266-5431.
The Ball High School Class of 1976 will have its inaugural Sterling W. Patrick Scholarship Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, call Debra James-Liedy, 409-771-0400, Pam Langham, 409-739-2660, or Debra Cotton, 409-392-4850.
The O’Connell High School Class of 1969 will have its 50-year reunion from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Galveston Country Club. Registration is $40 per person. Must RSVP by Aug. 21. For information, contact Dennis Byrd, dpblsu@gmail.com or 409-539-2764, or Ellen Curran Sanderson, esanders@sbcglobal.net or 409-939-8741.
The La Marque High School multi-class reunion, “Still Roarin,’” will be Sept. 28 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. Registration is $25. For information, call Bruce Blankenship at 409-599-5007, or David Laymance at 409-599-5936.
The Ball High School Class of 1964 will have its 55-year reunion Oct. 4 through Oct. 6. For information, call Estell Hudson at 936-254-2016. For cruise information, call Judy Sharp at 850-234-3629.
