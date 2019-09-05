The Southwest Central District Association will have its usher/nurses/greeters workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2728 Ave. K, in Galveston. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Registration fees are $100 per church, $10 for pastors, and $5 per person. For information, call 409-939-5876 or 409-763-4559.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have its annual Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. Attendees are encouraged to wear a combination of red and black (not required). For information, call 409-938-0173.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Usher Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. A. C. Tryon and Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Sunday School and Ushers Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Benny Morris and the New Light Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Mission Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Earl Langham and True Faith Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call 409-457-7382.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 91st church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Castro Walker and Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Straight Way Church will celebrate Bishop John B. West’s 29th pastoral anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at No. 21 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Bishop Andrew James will be the opening speaker. For information, call 832-221-0737.
The Pastor’s Aide Ministry of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have its musical extravaganza at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston. The event will be the kickoff celebration for the one-year anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. James E. Pate Jr. For information, call 409-763-6145.
The Clothes Closet of First Union Baptist Church will be selling fish dinners from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at 1027 Ave. K in Galveston. Dinners are $11 each. For information, call Donna Gaines, 409-916-2332.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s Bible Band Auxiliary will have its annual 100 Women in Red program at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will host its women and men conference at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $10 per person. For information, call 409-948-3993.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s eighth anniversary at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call Debra Smith, 409-996-9430, or Janet Thymes, 281-763-4512.
