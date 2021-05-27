Who: Clear View High School

When: 8 a.m. today

Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster

Info: Will be livestreamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets

•••

Who: High Island High School

When: 6 p.m. today

Where: Cardinal Football Stadium, 2113 Sixth St., High Island

•••

Who: Hitchcock High School

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, La Marque

Info: Livestream link will be shared on district’s Facebook page and at www.hitchcockisd.org; guests will gain entry with tickets from seniors; masks required

•••

Who: Santa Fe High School

When: 7:30 p.m. today

Where: Joe Raitano Stadium, 16000 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

Info: The event will be livestreamed. Tickets are required. Masks aren’t required but are encouraged.

•••

Who: Clear Brook High School

When: 8 p.m. today

Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster

Info: Will be livestreamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets

•••

Who: Clear Horizons High School

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster

Info: Will be livestreamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets

•••

Who: Friendswood High School

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Grace Community Church, 14505 Interstate 45 N., Houston

Info: Masks are required; seniors will get eight tickets each for their guests; livestream will be available on Facebook, YouTube and at www.myfisd.com; doors open at 12:30 p.m.

•••

Who: Clear Lake High School

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster

Info: Will be livestreamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets

•••

Who: Clear Creek High School

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster

Info: Will be livestreamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets

•••

Who: Ball High School

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd., Galveston

Info: Seniors will get seven tickets for their guests; ceremony will be recorded an uploaded to Galveston ISD social media platforms on June 3; no livestream will be available.

•••

Who: Texas City High School

When: 8 p.m. June 4

Where: Stingaree Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. N., Texas City

Info: Seniors will get 12 tickets each for their guests; livestream available at http://bit.ly/tchsgrad21

•••

Who: Upward Hope Academy

When: 10 a.m. June 5

Where: First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St., Galveston

Info: No tickets required

•••

Who: La Marque High School

When: 8 p.m. June 5

Where: Etheredge Stadium, corner of Magnolia Drive and Howell Avenue, La Marque

Info: Seniors will get 12 tickets each for their guests; livestream available at http://bit.ly/lmhsgrad21

