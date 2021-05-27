Who: Clear View High School
When: 8 a.m. today
Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster
Info: Will be livestreamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets
•••
Who: High Island High School
When: 6 p.m. today
Where: Cardinal Football Stadium, 2113 Sixth St., High Island
•••
Who: Hitchcock High School
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, La Marque
Info: Livestream link will be shared on district’s Facebook page and at www.hitchcockisd.org; guests will gain entry with tickets from seniors; masks required
•••
Who: Santa Fe High School
When: 7:30 p.m. today
Where: Joe Raitano Stadium, 16000 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
Info: The event will be livestreamed. Tickets are required. Masks aren’t required but are encouraged.
•••
Who: Clear Brook High School
When: 8 p.m. today
Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster
Info: Will be livestreamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets
•••
Who: Clear Horizons High School
When: 8 a.m. Saturday
Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster
Info: Will be livestreamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets
•••
Who: Friendswood High School
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Grace Community Church, 14505 Interstate 45 N., Houston
Info: Masks are required; seniors will get eight tickets each for their guests; livestream will be available on Facebook, YouTube and at www.myfisd.com; doors open at 12:30 p.m.
•••
Who: Clear Lake High School
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster
Info: Will be livestreamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets
•••
Who: Clear Creek High School
When: 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster
Info: Will be livestreamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets
•••
Who: Ball High School
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd., Galveston
Info: Seniors will get seven tickets for their guests; ceremony will be recorded an uploaded to Galveston ISD social media platforms on June 3; no livestream will be available.
•••
Who: Texas City High School
When: 8 p.m. June 4
Where: Stingaree Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. N., Texas City
Info: Seniors will get 12 tickets each for their guests; livestream available at http://bit.ly/tchsgrad21
•••
Who: Upward Hope Academy
When: 10 a.m. June 5
Where: First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St., Galveston
Info: No tickets required
•••
Who: La Marque High School
When: 8 p.m. June 5
Where: Etheredge Stadium, corner of Magnolia Drive and Howell Avenue, La Marque
Info: Seniors will get 12 tickets each for their guests; livestream available at http://bit.ly/lmhsgrad21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.