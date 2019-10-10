The Men’s Fellowship of First Presbyterian Church of Galveston will have a car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 20th and Church streets in Galveston. The car wash is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-762-8638.
The free annual Soup & Salad event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church, 2801 Ave. K, in Galveston. Food will be served. For information, call Tommie Love, 832-561-0945.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its All Saints Day program at 9 a.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating its annual Women Month services at 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at 1220 state Highway 3 in Galveston. Minister Evelyn Dalton, of New Life Missionary Baptist Church, will be the speaker Sunday. For information, call 409-938-7247.
Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 89th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3501 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 713-253-0461.
Hopewell Baptist Church will celebrate the 16th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Joel G. Clay, and his wife, Sharrell, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. The Rev. Robert Woodard and Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-0173.
New Directions Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr. and Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate its 121st anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3018 Ave. F in Dickinson. The Rev. Malcolm C. Dotson Sr. and New Beginning Church will be the guests. For information, call Mildred Dickey, 409-908-9914.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Women’s Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Fredrick Wooley and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will celebrate the Rev. L. D. Harris’ 18th pastoral anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 6402 O’Brian St. in Hitchcock. The Rev. John Guidry and St. Mark Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-682-7614.
Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque, will have the following events: Prophet Gustavo Paez will speak at 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and Tuesday; its Hallelujah Harvest will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31; and its Unshakeable Conference will be at various times Nov. 3 through Nov. 6. For information on all events, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate the fourth annual pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Marc D. James with the following events at 2717 Ball St. in Galveston: Pre-anniversary revival will be nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; the Revs. Roland Hendricks and Clint Yancy, will speak respectively; and the pastoral anniversary will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 27; the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and West Point Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-1748.
