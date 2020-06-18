The Galveston Islamic Center will resume its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays and will also provide a free bagged lunch (while supplies last) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have a virtual celebration of its Juneteenth celebration at 6:45 p.m. today via the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and i45Now Facebook pages. The event will feature a screening of the video “150th Celebration of Juneteenth” and will pay homage to former State Rep. Al Edwards. Sam Collins III also will speak. For information, email Sharon Gillins, sbgillins@gmail.com.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer free senior food boxes for ages 60 and older from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Must show valid ID. Drive-through only. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon July 9 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Samuel Ramos III, founder and president of Smashing Pillars International, will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.