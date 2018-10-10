The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Dr. Polly Heil-Mealey will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The Holy Family Parish will have its 2018 Rosary Rally at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Joseph Chapel at Sea Star Base at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. “Praying the Rosary for America” is the theme. For information, call Thomasine Allen at 409-935-4372.
The women of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its Brokenness to Beauty event Friday and Saturday at Menard Hall at 1605 33rd St. in Galveston. The welcome night/ice breaker will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; and the main event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35 through today or $40 at the door. For information, call Kennisha Allen at 409-599-1176.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have a banquet honoring its pastor, the Rev. Joel G. Clay, and his wife, Sharrell, for 15 years of service at 7 p.m. Friday at Sea Star Base Galveston at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $35. For tickets and information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685, April Williams at 409-599-8756, or Angela Brooks at 409-739-5104.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Heartbreak Hotel nightly at 7 p.m. Friday, 13, 19 and 20; Hallelujah Harvest from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31; and The Unshakeable Family Conference will be at various times Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its rescheduled men’s prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. An $8 donation is asked. The Rev. James Pate Jr. will be the speaker. For information, call 409-443-4057.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its Memorial Music Festival, saluting first responders, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 2021 29th St. in Texas City. The event will feature a variety of music, food, silent auction, children games, and arts and crafts vendors. For information, call Sheryl Holland at 713-501-9714.
Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 88th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3501 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Jeanette Elias at 713-253-0461.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate its 120th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3018 Ave. F in Dickinson. The Rev. Malcolm Dotson and the New Beginning Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-908-9914 or 281-337-6610.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will have its Family and Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Clarence White will be the speaker. For information, call 409-762-6134.
