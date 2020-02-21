Several Jewish congregations will celebrate Purim with an annual carnival from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real, in Houston. For tickets and information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 180th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Maxine Guidry, 409-939-7879.
The Sweet Singing Southern Travelers will be the featured guests at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 309 S. Texas St., in Texas City. For information, call the Rev. Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847, Jan Thymes, 281-763-4512, or Debra Smith, 409-996-9430.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Compton Outreach Center, corner of 27th Street and Ball Ave., in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (must show ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Grace Episcopal Church will have its Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. A $5 donation is asked. For information, call 409-599-7136.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will be selling fish dinners during Lent from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 10 in its Parish Life Center, 626 Laurel St., in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7000, or Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
Trinity Episcopal Church will be distributing ashes in recognition of Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday on 21st Street and Seawall Boulevard; and at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary of the church on 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. All Christians are welcome. For information, call 409-765-6317.
New Life Church will have its Gospel-Fest 2020 event at 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at 2801 Palmer Highway in Texas City. Prairie View A&M University Baptist Student Movement Gospel Choir, and the Texas Southern University Living Testimony Gospel Choir will be the special guests, as well as several local choirs and groups. For information, call 409-655-5949 or 409-966-1015.Send church announcements to angela.wilson@galvnews.com.
