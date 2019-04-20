Central Community Church will have its indoor fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 5302 Ave. R in Galveston. Easter baskets, clothing, children bicycles and scooters, car seats, household items, and more will be available. For information, call 409-370-6910.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events in celebration of Easter at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Presentation of “The Road to Emmaus: Angela’s Story” at 7 p.m. through Sunday (free admission); Easter Egg Drop for ages 1-12 (take your own basket) at 11 a.m. Saturday; Easter Sunday worship services at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday. For group seating (10 or more) for the Easter production, call 409-935-1606.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom Passover community will have its Second-Night Passover Seder at 6 p.m. Saturday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For registration information and to RSVP, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. and Easter worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
New Vision Church will have its Resurrection worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday at 2311 24th St. in Dickinson. If your child would like to participate on the program, call Donna White at 832-221-5299 by April 14. For information, visit www.nvckgs.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its Easter Egg Hunt with a continental breakfast at 9 a.m. and Easter worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter with its blended worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Easter worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The youth will present a special resurrection service. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate Easter with worship and an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-256-1329.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have a special Easter service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Prophetess C’Ellan Blevins, and assistant pastor, Edna Hill, will be the guest speakers. For information, call 409-599-1060.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
In celebration of Fellowship Month, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will conclude its fellowship with its sister churches during its Bible study time at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert will speak. For information, call 409-763-2853.
New Directions Church will have its Women Prayer Luncheon at 10 a.m. April 27 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Registration is $25. Kimberley Yancy will be the guest speaker. The church also will celebrate its Women Annual Day at 3 p.m. April 28 at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Louis Simpson and St. John’s Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
