The Ball High School Class of 1989 will have a homecoming dance fundraiser from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. All alumni are invited. For information and tickets, call Angela Wilson, 409-939-2685.
The Ball High School Class of 1978 will celebrate its 40-year reunion Friday and Saturday in Galveston. Registration is $60 per person. For information, contact Vanessa Jefferson at foreverbhs78@yahoo.com or 409-996-1860.
The Texas City High School Class of 1963 will celebrate its 55-year reunion from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Café at 513 Sixth St. in Texas City. Registration is $18 per person. Payments can be mailed to Judy Goff Pyburn, P.O. Box 421, Manvel, TX 77578. For information, call Barbara McQuaig at 409-457-9162.
The Texas City High School Class of 1973 will have its 45-year reunion Saturday at Kukral Hall at 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. The cost is $45 per person. For information, contact Joanne Ozon Gongora at 1973tchs@gmail.com, or Deborah DeCuir Pirtle at dpirtle54@att.net.
The Ball High School Class of 1973 will have its reunion Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 in Galveston. The cost is $100 per classmate, $150 per couple or $50 per guest. Money orders can be mailed to: Curtis Cole, 627 Laughing Gull Lane, Texas City, TX 77590. For information, call Phyllis Moore, 409-939-3052, or Steven Marsh, 409-692-1173.
The Ball High School Class of 1989 will have its 30-year reunion Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, 2019 in Galveston. Registration is $80 per classmate and $40 per guest through March 31. Fees will increase after deadline. Fees can be paid via PayPal at Ball High School Class of 1989 or lookup email bhsclassof89@yahoo.com. For information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685.
