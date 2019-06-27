Temple Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to noon through Friday at 1200 22nd St. N. in Texas City. For children in pre-K4 through fifth-grade. Registration is free. To register, call 409-739-5433.
First Union Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday at 1027 Ave. K in Galveston. Registration is $3 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call Alice Gatson, 409-771-5209.
Westminster Presbyterian Church will conclude its Vacation Bible School at 6 p.m. Thursday at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. For all ages. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 409-744-6510.
Carter Temple C.M.E. Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 3901 Sealy St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048.
Earls Gospel Promotions and Greater Randle’s Temple will have its spring praise event at 6 p.m. Saturday at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Bishop Joseph Carter and The Boyz, from New Orleans, will be the featured guests. For information, call Melvin Earls, 409-682-1182, or Mary Earls, 409-621-6736.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its choir annual day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 8 through July 11 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For ages 3 and older, including adults. For information, call 409-935-8349.
First United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 8 through July 11 at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is available at www.fumc-tc.org. For information, call Ritchie Holt, 409-945-4426.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from noon to 2:30 p.m. July 8 through July 12 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-5797.
”The Call” Texas City worship experience, featuring singer and speaker Brandi Toatley, will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 12, July 26 and Aug. 9 in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served. For information, contact Glenda King, info2tgfep@gmail.com or 443-800-8079.
The Sisterhood of Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its annual garage and rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14 and July 21 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Moody Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. July 15 through July 18 at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For students entering pre-K4 through eighth-grade. Registration is free. To sign up, visit www.moody.org/vbs or call 409-744-4526.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 13th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A. L. “Sandy” Bell at 10:15 a.m. July 21 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Mose Jones and Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-945-7700.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 22 through July 26 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For children in pre-K through fifth-grade. To register, call 409-925-2552.
