St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its choir pre-annual day program at 6 p.m. Saturday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All churches and their choirs are invited to participate. The annual day program will be at 3 p.m. June 30. For information, call 409-599-8847.
New Directions Church will celebrate the ninth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kevin Sanders, and his wife, Connie, at 8 a.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Greater New Hope Church, 1725 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. The Revs. LaTaron Green and William L. Randall Jr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 832-340-7715.
Ji Young Jeon, a prima donna dramatic coloratura soprano from Busan, South Korea, will sing “Rejoice Greatly” from Handel’s “Messiah” at 11 a.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church at 1903 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call Daniel Klein, 214-457-4525.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the seventh anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Norman Johnson, and his wife, Dolores, at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Michael Dwyer Sr. and Allen Randle, will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Rising Star Celestial Gospellettes Choir & Friends will present its annual day praise and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 47th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Joseph Franklin and Neighborhood Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Mission Society annual day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. A. L. Bell and First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Dorothy Wells, 409-935-8349.
Temple Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at 1200 22nd St. N. in Texas City. For children in pre-K4 through fifth-grade. Registration is free. To register, call 409-739-5433.
Westminster Presbyterian Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. For all ages. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 409-744-6510.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Earls Gospel Promotions and Greater Randle’s Temple will have its spring praise event at 6 p.m. June 29 at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Bishop Joseph Carter and The Boyz, from New Orleans, will be the featured guests. For information, call Melvin Earls, 409-682-1182, or Mary Earls, 409-621-6736.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. July 3 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
”The Call” Texas City worship experience, featuring singer and speaker Brandi Toatley, will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 12, July 26 and Aug. 9 in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served. For information, contact Glenda King, info2tgfep@gmail.com or 443-800-8079.
Moody Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. July 15 through July 18 at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For students entering pre-K4 through eighth-grade. Registration is free. To sign up, visit www.moody.org/vbs or call 409-744-4526.
