Volunteers needed
Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
Interfaith Caring Ministries is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 803 E. NASA Parkway, Suite 118, in Webster. For information, call Gene Garcia at 281-332-2025.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Galveston Historical Foundation is seeking volunteers for its Paint Pals projects during the month of October. To sign up, visit www.galvestonhistory.org/paintpals or call 409-765-3404.
Volunteers are needed for the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach fall cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 6. For information and locations, visit texasadoptabeach.org.
The city of League City is seeking 200 volunteers ages 16 and older to serve as judges during an upcoming attempt to break the Guiness World Record title for the largest Stop, Drop, and Roll event on Oct. 12 at Clear Creek ISD Challenger Columbia Stadium. To sign up, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BTD2KWK or call 281-554-1025.
The city of League City is seeking volunteers to serve on boards, committees, and commissions to fill current vacancies and those positions expiring Dec. 31. Residents interested in volunteering can visit www.leaguecity.com/forms.aspx?FID=102 by Oct. 31. For information, call 281-554-1030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.