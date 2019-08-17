Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual health awareness workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. Registration is $10 per person and will begin at 8:30 a.m. For information, email mtolivebc@hotmail.com or call 409-762-0088.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
The Society of Our Lady of Guadalupe of Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have an enchilada dinner fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Life Center, 626 Laurel St., in La Marque. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call Julia Balderas, 409-938-1268, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Church will have its Back-2-School Bash and Safety Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Free backpacks, school supplies, and gifts will be given away while supplies last. For information, call 409-935-1100.
There will be an organ recital featuring the Rev. Norman Paskowsky at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church at 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.firstlutheran.com or call 409-762-8477.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will celebrate its 135th church anniversary at 9 a.m. Sunday at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. Bishop C. Andrew Doyle will be the celebrant. Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing michallen2012@gmail.com or by calling 832-244-1817.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its Texas-Louisiana Day program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Norman V. Johnson and Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-948-3993.
Mount Gilead Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 823 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Harold James, from All Saints Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 713-826-5854, 409-256-6359 or 409-256-5103.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 35th pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Roy L. Smith, and his wife at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Larry Johnson and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church’s ushers will celebrate its annual day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-443-9080.
The Male Chorus of St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its 29th annual musical at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Celina S. Edwards, 409-762-3461.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th pastoral celebration of its pastor, the Rev. E. R. Johnson, and his wife, Bridgette, with an Evening Brunch of Parade and Hats at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Wilbrydge Center, 2702 Ave. L, in Galveston. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Sunday. No tickets will be sold at the door. For information, call 409-974-4083.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Mission Society prayer breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-935-3819 or 409-395-8349.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County and LULAC Council No. 151 will sponsor a diaper drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at 501 Church St. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a pickup time for donations Tuesday through Aug. 24, call Sandra Sullivan, 409-599-1099.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th pastoral celebration of its pastor, the Rev. E. R. Johnson, and his wife, Bridgette at 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. N. D. Burkley Sr. and the Mount Olive Baptist Church will be the guests. “A Portrait of a Servant” is the theme. For information, call 409-974-4083.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 54-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Gerald Holland and the First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its third annual pastor’s aide program at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Pamala Edwards, of Victoria, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Joan Hunter, who has authored more than 18 books, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
