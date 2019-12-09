AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help with preparing taxes for seniors and low to moderate income clients during tax season. Training will be provided in January. If you’re interested in helping, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
Volunteers are needed for the Be An Angel’s Holiday Gift Program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, in Houston. Students in Hitchcock Independent School District will be some of the recipients of the program. To sign up, contact Ellen Shimer, ellen@BeAnAngel.org or 281-219-3313.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Texas Gulf Coast is seeking volunteers for its annual event April 25 at Texas City High School. An interest meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in conference room A at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Hospital, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. For information, email RFLTexasGulfCoast@gmail.com.
The Luke Society is seeking volunteers to help with its annual Christmas bag packing and distribution at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 (bag packing) in the fellowship hall of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston; and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at The Luke Society Clinic, 20th and Church streets, in Galveston. For information, contact Linda Venzke, nonoljv@yahoo.com or 409-682-4384.
The Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers through its Register to Ring volunteer program. Volunteers are needed through Dec. 24. If you’d like to sign up, visit www.RegistertoRing.com, or call 409-939-9013.
Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
Odyssey Academy is seeking volunteers for its Odyssey Café staff during its lunch periods weekdays at 2412 61st St. in Galveston. For information and application, email Melanie Tovar, mtovar@odyacad.com, or Delfina Scott, dscott@odyacad.com.
The Galveston County Food Bank is seeking volunteers to help eliminate hunger throughout the county. For information, email volunteer@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
Interfaith Caring Ministries is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 803 E. NASA Parkway, Suite 118, in Webster. For information, call Sherry Smith, 281-332-2025.
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas is seeking volunteers to participate in activities with children ages 11-22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays at 1150 Devereux Drive in League City. To sign up, call Michelle Gardner, 281-316-5457.
GardenKids of Kemah is seeking volunteers with handyman or woodworking experience to help rebuilt a tool shed and garden planter/raised beds on fourth and fifth Saturdays of each month. To sign up, email gardenkidskemah@yahoo.com or call 281-334-7529.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
The Galveston Naval Museum at Seawolf Park is seeking volunteers in a variety of positions. No skills are required. For information, email info@galvestonnavalmuseum.com or visit galvestonnavalmuseum.com/volunteer.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is seeking volunteers for the many “behind the scenes” jobs at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Carpenters, painters, and typists are particularly needed. No experience is required. To sign up, call 281-337-7469.
Noah’s Ark Bayou Sanctuary is seeking volunteers to help at Petco, 2895 Interstate 45 and FM 646, in League City. Volunteers are needed to help the rescued dogs find homes. Any amount of time would be appreciated. Call Sandy Lado, 409-392-0062.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Bay Area Turning Point is seeking Crisis Hotline Advocate Volunteers to help provide a calming voice and nonjudgmental support to help callers who are in need of help. If you’re interested, contact Katisha Chaney, kchaney@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
