Reunions, gatherings
The Central High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3350, 409-763-4110 or 409-763-5641.
The Texas City High School Class of 1978 will have its 40-year reunion from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Kukral Center at 1604 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $35 per person. For information, email Dawn Castille Tholcken at dtholcken@tcisd.org, or Mary Casella Dauphine at marydauphine@yahoo.com.
The Kirwin, Dominican and Ursuline Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at the Galveston Country Club. All classes are welcome. Ball High School friends are invited too. For information, call Raymond Pierson, 832-755-9544, or Lois Celli Redford, 281-370-4668.
The Texas City High School Class of 1958 will have its reunion Oct. 5 at Olympia Grill on Pier 21, and Oct. 6 at Fisherman’s Wharf, both in Galveston. Registration is $50 for Oct. 6 (none for Oct. 5, dutch treat). For information, call 409-938-7808.
