Bacliff
La Brisa’s Mexican Bar & Grill, 4001 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Bayou Vista
Bayou Bistro, 3111 Neptune Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Clear Lake Shores
Aspen’s, 817 Clear Lake Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Crystal Beach
Swede’s Grocers, 1780 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Jose’s Cantina, 1698 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Pat’s, 1755 state Highway 87 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Dickinson
AJ’s Meat Market & Smokehouse, 4908 FM 517 E. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Los Balones, 4915 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Korner Food Mart No. 4, 3031 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
B&C Quick Stop, 5204 FM 517 E. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Friendswood
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite F — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Whichwich Superior Sandwiches, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite D — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Shipley’s Donuts, 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Sonic Drive-In, 806 Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Galveston
Rice & Curry Indopak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Pho 20, 2101 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Hitchcock
Subway, 6731 Main St., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kemah
Wendy’s, 325 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Hoagie Ranch, 226 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taco Cabana, 207 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Kemah Palms Recovery, 1013 Delesandri — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
La Marque
Bootkikkers Bingo, 12009 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Pathway to Recovery, 2119 S. Oak St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Bayou Pines Care Center, 4905 Fleming St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sonic Drive-In, 2000 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Subway Sandwich, 1000 FM 1764, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
League City
Qing Qing, 203-A W. Main St. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Fresh Buffet, 112 Interstate 45 N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Fresh Buffet, 112 Interstate 45 N. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Smart Choice Food Mart, 1620 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Denny’s Restaurant, 2940 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Aiya Shushi, 2860 Interstate 45 S., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Santa Fe
East Dragon Chinese Restaurant, 12995 state Highway 6, Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Texas City
Stripes, 3239 FM 1765 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Stripes, 2829 25th Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Shanghai House, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 353 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Little Caesar’s, 917 20th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Burger King, 2520 Palmer Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Discount Seafood Market, 2419 25th Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Basil Ying House, 2820 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Fortune Chinese, 3118 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Oasis at FM 519, 2811 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Our Lady of Fatima, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Star Food Mart, 1822 Sixth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Rosario’s Flying Pizza, 3202 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Express Lane Valero, 2010 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
