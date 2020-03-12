Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will have its Attic Treasures sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday at 502 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-8330.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its garage, plant and hamburger sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will be selling fish dinners during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 10 in its Parish Life Center, 626 Laurel St., in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. For information, call 409-938-7000, or Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
Holy Family Parish will have its annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival today and Saturday at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. There will be a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and bingo at 6 p.m. today; and the festival will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. For information, email theofficehfp@gmail.com or call 409-762-9646.
The Rescue Story Tour featuring Zach Williams will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque. We The Kingdom and Cain also will perform. For tickets and information, visit www.ticketservant.com.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Norman V. Johnson and Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its annual Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Pastor Kevin Jones, of a Greater House of Love Community Church, will be the speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Voices of the Mainland will be in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Little Rock Baptist Church, 207 S. Fulton St., in Texas City. For information, call 409-938-3739.
The Church of the Living God P.G.T. will celebrate its 147th anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 1524 35th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Roy Nickerson and St. John Baptist Church will be the guests. “The Church in Motion” is the theme.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Clint Yancy will be the speaker. For information, call Dorothy Wells, 409-935-8349.
