The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Alice Smith, an internationally known conference speaker and best-selling author, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
”The Call” Texas City worship experience, featuring singer and speaker Brandi Toatley, will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served. For information, contact Glenda King, info2tgfep@gmail.com or 443-800-8079.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its Praise Celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday and its Texas-Louisiana Day program at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Norman V. Johnson and Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests Aug. 18. If you’d like to participate in the praise celebration, call Jeff Maxey, 409-497-5790. For information, call 409-948-3993.
Earls Gospel Promotions and Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ will have a pre-anniversary program for its pastor and his wife at 6 p.m. Saturday at No. 25 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. Gospel group, Joy, will be the special guests along with many others. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call Melvin Earls, 409-682-1182, or Mary Earls, 409-621-6736.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Jerry B. Lee Jr., and his family’s 17th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. The Rev. William L. Randall Jr. and Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-995-0826.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Rev. Roy L. Smith, and his wife, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. Earl Langham and True Faith Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its Men Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Tim Allen and the Mount Calvary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Back-To-School revival nightly at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. The Rev. William Stevens, pastor of Progressive Baptist Church, will be the revivalist. For information, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Church will have its Back-2-School Bash and Safety Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Free backpacks, school supplies and gifts will be given away while supplies last. For information, call 409-935-1100.
There will be an organ recital featuring the Rev. Norman Paskowsky at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at First Lutheran Church at 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.firstlutheran.com or call 409-762-8477.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will celebrate its 135th church anniversary at 9 a.m. Aug. 18 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. Bishop C. Andrew Doyle will be the celebrant. Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing michallen2012@gmail.com or by calling 832-244-1817.
The Male Chorus of St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its 29th annual musical at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Celina S. Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County and LULAC Council No. 151 will sponsor a diaper drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at 501 Church St. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a pickup time for donations Aug. 20 through Aug. 24, call Sandra Sullivan, 409-599-1099.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
