Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Christmas program at 9:15 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Mary Patrick, 409-771-1091.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: Cantata “Tell the World Jesus is Born” at 10 a.m. Sunday; candlelight service at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday; combined contemporary and traditional worship service, 10 a.m. Dec. 29; and watch night fun and games at 8 p.m. and communion service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31. For information, call 409-925-2552.
St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica will celebrate an English Mass at 8 p.m. Tuesday and have its Christmas Mass at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2011 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call Jo Ann Zuniga, 713-652-8213.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its New Year’s Eve Watch Night service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Dinner will be served. For information, call the Rev. Johnny Grimes, 409-457-7382.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its New Year’s Eve Watch service at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-8349.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. LaVonne Chandler, ordained minister and president/founder of Touched by Grace Ministries, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
