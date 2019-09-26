Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025, or the Rev. Michael Dwyer, 409-370-9828.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 99th anniversary with a banquet at 7 p.m. Friday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Krystal Berry and Kendra Sowell will be the guest speakers. Tickets are $25 at the door for adults. Tickets for ages 12 and younger are $6 each. Semi-formal (no shorts or jeans). For information, call Mildred Jones, 409-996-4915, Bea Henderson, 409-789-4324, or Theresa Fair, 409-877-3124.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual garage sale form 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Gregory Harris, 281-854-5471.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Pastor’s Aide prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, from 9 a.ml. to noon Saturday at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. The Rev. E. R. Johnson will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Progressive Baptist Church’s Mission Ministry will have its Senior Recognition program at 2 p.m. Saturday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Ruth Bacon, Rosa Brown, Nannie Collins, Jessie Curtis, Ella Dergin, Hattie McIntosh, Wilma Pratt, Sarah Smith, Celia Strain, and Ella Tucker will be honored. For information, call 409-739-3193.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its Old School Annual Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7247.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have an appreciation service honoring Cindy Gillins at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Kevin Jones, from Greater House of Love, will be the speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the Parish Life Center at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. All ladies are asked to take items for the Seamen’s Christmas boxes. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
All Saints Episcopal Church will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at 10416 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-925-2544.
Central Christian Church will have its second annual Blessing of the Animals from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. All pets should be on a leash. Donations of food, blankets and towels also will be accepted and will be given to the Galveston Island Humane Society. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
Holy Family Parish will have its fourth annual celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Holy Rosary Church, 1420 31st St., in Galveston. Mass will begin at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be served afterward. For information, contact Irenaeus Jordan, irenaeusmj@gmail.com or 409-766-1624.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Margie Schmidt and Claudia Stoker, president and vice president of ministry development for the AGLOW Southeast Texas area, will be the guest speakers. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St., in Galveston. A free-will offering will be taken. For information, call 409-762-8477.
True Cross Catholic Church will have its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Admission is free. For information, visit https://truecrossschool.org/fall-festival.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Gulf Breeze Apartments, 1211 21st St., in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its 13th annual bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, email kltaylor352@gmail.com.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 2127 37th St. in Galveston: Super Sunday, 3 p.m. Oct. 27, the Rev. David Everson and First Union Baptist Church will be the guests; and Hallelujah Night, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
