Straight Way Church will celebrate its 34th anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at No. 21 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Archbishop John Baines Sr., from Heart of Faith Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-370-0500.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its winter stewardship revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. F. N. Williams II, assistant pastor at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest evangelist. For information, call 409-762-0088.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Carter Temple Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. until sold out Friday at 3901 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Tony Johnson, 409-762-2532, or Avys Poe, 409-939-5048.
New Directions Church will celebrate its 10th anniversary at 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Malcolm Dotson and New Beginning Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Senior Choir of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will present “An Evening of Spiritual Fellowship” and its Black Heritage Valentine Tea & Style Revue from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. A $10 donation per adult and $3 per youth is asked. For information, call 409-938-7460.
The Rescue Story Tour featuring Zach Williams will begin at 7 p.m. March 14 at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque. We The Kingdom and Cain also will perform. For tickets and information, visit www.ticketservant.com.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
