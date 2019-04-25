Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will conclude its spring revival at 7:15 p.m. Friday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. L. Barrett, from Sunlight Baptist Church, of Beaumont, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7460.
New Directions Church will have its Women Prayer Luncheon at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Registration is $25. Kimberley Yancy will be the guest speaker. The church also will celebrate its Women Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Louis Simpson and St. John’s Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
Church Women United will have its Friendship Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Vincent’s House at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Take a covered dish to share. For information, call 409-763-8521 or 409-771-7642.
The United Methodist Women of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its annual community-wide baby shower from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Donations such as disposable diapers, diaper wipes, new and gently-used clothing, toys, and furniture for children to to 3 years old will be collected. Items can be dropped off before the event. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Welcome Center of Shiloh A.M.E. Church will have its annual gala from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $45 per person and will benefit its Wiz Kidz Academic Summer Camp. For tickets and information, call Frances Gregg at 409-621-5080.
The ninth annual Our Lady of Fatima Casino Night “Denim and Diamonds” event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday in Kukral Hall at 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $30 per person. For information, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
Moody Methodist Church will present an organ recital featuring Joanna Whitsett at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. The recital will benefit the French Heritage Society’s Notre Dame Fire Restoration Fund. An offering will be collected at the conclusion of program. For information, call Kim Colombo at 409-744-4526, Ext. 2071.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its Usher Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday; and its Family & Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. May 5 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The Revs. Travis Durst and Christ Nickerson, will speak respectively. For information, call 409-599-8847.
The Church of the Living God P.G.T. will have its annual Family & Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 1524 35th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr. and the Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-383-8640, 409-392-0405 or 409-457-3864.
Shiloh A.M.E. Church will have its women’s conference “There’s Strength in the Sisterhood” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at 1310 29th St. in Galveston. Registration is free. For information, call Ura Flores at 409-916-1200.
Sisters Who Care of Galveston County will have its fifth annual brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Speakers from Galveston and Brazoria counties will be on program. For information, call 409-457-1804.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will have its 89th annual Strawberry Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 at 4613 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit www.holytrinitydickinson.org or call 281-337-1833.
New Vision Church will have its annual Christ & Crawfish evangelistic ministry event from noon to 4 p.m. May 4 at the north pavilion of Carbide Park at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Fried fish and other food will be sold as well. Plates will be $8. For information, call Sheila Holmes at 409-256-6208.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will present a 25th appreciation gala for the Rev. Norris D. Burkley Sr., and his family at 6 p.m. May 4 at The Wilbrydge reception hall at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert will be the speaker. Tickets are $45 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-762-0088 or email mtolivebc@hotmail.com.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will have a pew rally at 3 p.m. May 5 at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Fredrick Wooley and the Antioch Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon May 7 in the Parish Life Center at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. Take a covered dish to share. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Ushers and Nurses Auxiliary of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Pre-Mother’s Day Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon May 11 at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston. Registration is $10 per person. For information, call 409-763-6145.
