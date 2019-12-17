AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help with preparing taxes for seniors and low to moderate income clients during tax season. Training will be provided in January. If you’re interested in helping, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
Artist Boat is seeking office volunteer volunteers to help stuff 1,500 letters at various times through Thursday at 1021 61st St., Suite 200A, in Galveston. If you’d like to help, email exeuctiveassistant@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
The Luke Society is seeking volunteers to help with its annual Christmas bag packing and distribution at 6 p.m. Friday (bag packing) in the fellowship hall of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston; and 7:30 a.m. Saturday at The Luke Society Clinic, 20th and Church streets, in Galveston. For information, contact Linda Venzke, nonoljv@yahoo.com or 409-682-4384.
The Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers through its Register to Ring volunteer program. Volunteers are needed through Tuesday. If you’d like to sign up, visit www.RegistertoRing.com, or call 409-939-9013.
Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
Odyssey Academy is seeking volunteers for its Odyssey Café staff during its lunch periods weekdays at 2412 61st St. in Galveston. For information and application, email Melanie Tovar, mtovar@odyacad.com, or Delfina Scott, dscott@odyacad.com.
The Galveston County Food Bank is seeking volunteers to help eliminate hunger throughout the county. For information, email volunteer@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
Interfaith Caring Ministries is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 803 E. NASA Parkway, Suite 118, in Webster. For information, call Sherry Smith, 281-332-2025.
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas is seeking volunteers to participate in activities with children ages 11-22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays at 1150 Devereux Drive in League City. To sign up, call Michelle Gardner, 281-316-5457.
The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Artist Boat is seeking volunteers for outdoor gardening on the first and third Thursdays of each month. To sign up, contact Mary Warwick at stewardship@artistboat.org, Greg Hall at habitat@artistboat.org, or call 409-770-0722.
The International Oleander Society is seeking volunteers to help with work from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays (weather permitting) in the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. No experience necessary. Take your own gloves, sunscreen and water. For information, email Lydia Miller at lmiller4511@att.net.
GardenKids of Kemah is seeking volunteers with handyman or woodworking experience to help rebuilt a tool shed and garden planter/raised beds on fourth and fifth Saturdays of each month. To sign up, email gardenkidskemah@yahoo.com or call 281-334-7529.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
