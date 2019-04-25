The Texas City High School Class of 1959 will have its 60-year reunion from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 4 at the Downtown Café at 513 6th St. in Texas City. The cost is $50 per person. For information, call Jerry Brandt at 713-907-3606.
The Central High School Class of 1960 will meet for a luncheon meeting at 1 p.m. May 6 at a location TBD. For information, call 409-744-8797 or 409-692-0632.
The Central High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch May 7 at a time and location to be determined. To obtain information on the time and where it will be, call Joe Mitchell, 409-908-0441, or Mattie Julius, 409-744-6491.
The annual Central High School gathering will be June 12 through June 16 in Galveston. Discounted tickets at $30 per person will be available through May 3. Afterward, tickets will be $40, and $50 at the door. For information, call 409-457-1795, 409-763-5641 or 409-692-5641.
The La Marque High School Class of 1969 will have its 50-year reunion June 21 and June 22 at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City. For information and registration forms, visit lamarqueclass1969.myevent.com.
The Texas City High School Class of 1969 will have its 50-year reunion July 19 and July 20. The classes of 1967 through 1971 are also invited to attend. Registration is $50 by June 1; $55 by July 10; and $60 at the door. For information, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
The Ball High School Class of 1982 Alumni and Friends will sponsor a trip to New Orleans Aug. 9 through Aug. 11. Prices vary per person on hotel stay. Final payments are due July 8. No refunds. For information, call 409-256-9227.
The La Marque High School multi-class reunion, “Still Roarin,’” will be Sept. 28 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. Registration is $25. For information, call Bruce Blankenship at 409-599-5007, or David Laymance at 409-599-5936.
The Ball High School Class of 1964 will have its 55-year reunion Oct. 4 through Oct. 6. For information, call Estell Hudson at 936-254-2016. For cruise information, call Judy Sharp at 850-234-3629.
The Ball High School Class of 1989 will have its 30-year reunion Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 in Galveston. Registration is $100 per classmate and $60 per guest through Sept. 15. Fees can be paid via PayPal at Ball High School Class of 1989 or lookup email bhsclassof89@yahoo.com, or via Cash App at $BHSClassof89. For information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685.
The Ball High School Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 18 through Oct. 20 in Galveston. For information and to get your registration form, contact Deborah Ward at dnp1951@att.net or 832-722-3250.
