The 33rd annual Countryfest Bazaar & Craft Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call Joanna Wilson at 409-925-8466.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its second annual Armor of God program at 10 a.m. today at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Tonya Jones, Tess Beafneaux, Diane Lundy, Christine Newcoste, Rochelle Witty, and Elizabeth Stevenson will be the speakers. For information, call 409-256-1329.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon today at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church will have its annual Harvest Soup and Salad community event from 10 a.m. to noon today at 2808 Ave. K in Galveston. For information, call Tommie Love at 832-561-0945.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have its annual Harvest Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 1207 W. Winding Way in Friendswood. For information, contact Nancy Bradley at nancitab@aol.com or 713-703-6303.
The Church of the Living God P.G.T. will have its women’s conference at 11:30 a.m. today at 1524 35th St. in Galveston. Brunch will begin at 10 a.m. “Woman to Woman: The Empowerment of the Woman,” is the theme. Registration is free. For information, call 409-383-8640 or 409-392-0405.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will have a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 35th Street and Broadway in Galveston. The cost is $10 and $5 for ages 12 and younger. For tickets and information, call Martie Terry at 713-504-4202.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Heartbreak Hotel at 7 p.m. today; Hallelujah Harvest from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31; and The Unshakeable Family Conference will be at various times Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Missionary Baptist General Convention of Texas will host its 125th annual session Sunday through Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. First Baptist Church of Texas City will be the host church. For information, visit www.mbgctx.org or call 512-477-8080.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have a special worship hour at 9 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Maxine Guidry at 409-939-7879.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Mission Annual Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-739-3193.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its Family and Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr. and Mount Gilead Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-916-2925.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Pumpkin Patch at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The American Baptist General Convention of Texas will open its 20th session with its opening musical/welcome night and banquet program in honor if its founding president, the Rev. A. S. Johnson Sr., at 7:30 p.m. Monday at West Point Baptist Church at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The annual session will begin daily at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. For information, call 409-762-5642.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
The Voices of the Mainland will celebrate its 52nd anniversary at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City; and at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call Melvin Hudnall at 409-682-6488.
The 12th annual Hadassah Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate the third pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. The Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and West Point Baptist Church will be the guests at the afternoon program. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 133rd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. The Rev. A. T. Jordan Sr. and Evergreen Baptist Church will be the guests. “Guided by the Word of God” is the theme. For information, call 409-995-0826 or 409-655-5577.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have an ordination service at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Minister Clarence Palmer will be ordained. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Super Sunday celebration at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. David Everson and First Union Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
