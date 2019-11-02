The Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers through its Register to Ring volunteer program. Volunteers are needed Nov. 29 through Dec. 24. If you’d like to sign up, visit www.RegistertoRing.com, or call 409-939-9013.
Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The Galveston County Food Bank is seeking volunteers to help eliminate hunger throughout the county. For information, email volunteer@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
Seeding Galveston is seeking volunteers to help with various projects at its Wednesday and Saturday farm stand markets, as well as other projects. For information, email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com, visit www.seedinggalveston.com or call Debbie Berger at 281-794-9899.
The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The International Oleander Society is seeking volunteers to help with work from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays (weather permitting) in the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. No experience necessary. Take your own gloves, sunscreen and water. For information, email Lydia Miller at lmiller4511@att.net.
GardenKids of Kemah is seeking volunteers with handyman or woodworking experience to help rebuilt a tool shed and garden planter/raised beds on fourth and fifth Saturdays of each month. To sign up, email gardenkidskemah@yahoo.com or call 281-334-7529.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help with preparing taxes for seniors and low to moderate income clients during tax season. Training will be provided in January. If you’re interested in helping, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
