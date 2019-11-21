Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will present a musical at 6 p.m. Saturday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. Several local groups/soloists will be on program. For information, call 409-935-4638 or 409-938-3739.
New Life Church will be accepting canned food for its food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at 2801 Palmer Highway in Texas City. For information, visit www.newlifechurchoftexas.org.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have its Thanksgiving community luncheon after its 11 a.m. service Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-771-5644.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Usher & Nurses Auxiliary Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Ronald Ross and Living Word Bible Church will be the guests. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Spiritual Communication Day at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Clarence Richardson will be the speaker. For information, call 409-935-8349.
Samaritan’s Purse will be collecting items for its annual Operation Christmas Child project at varying times through Monday at Friendswood United Methodist Church, 204 W. Edgewood Drive, in Friendswood; First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, 5400 Main St., in Santa Fe; and Citymark Church, 231 W. Main St., in League City. For information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ or call 817-595-2230.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
New Directions Church will have its annual Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Keith Webb will be the speaker. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will be serving a Thanksgiving meal from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-599-7566.
The Texas City annual community Thanksgiving feast will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City. Donations are needed. For information, call Barbara White, 409-739-2268.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 71st church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-8349.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will give away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St., in Galveston. Seniors must be 60 and older and must show ID. For information, call 409-497-2138.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. The group will have its Christmas celebration, and Lorene Kelling and Kimm Fisher will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 21 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long event presented by Jerryl Payne from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at 2015 Broadway in Galveston. Payne will be playing tunes on the church’s 1872 Hook Hastings pipe organ. For information, call 409-762-3035.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its New Year’s Eve Watch service at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-8349.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.