Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
New Directions Church will have its winter revival nightly at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 2512 Termini St., Suite B, in Dickinson. The Rev. William Randall will be the revivalist, and the Rev. Keith Webb will be the institutional teacher. For information, call 832-340-7715.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its winter revival nightly at 7 p.m. through Thursday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Dexter Henderson will be the speaker. For information, call 409-457-7382.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
The Mission Dept. of Mount Gilead Baptist Church will have its workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 828 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Registration is $10. “Fruits of the Spirit” is the theme. For information, call 409-256-5103.
The United Methodist Women of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its annual day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Laurie Sowell will be the speaker. For information, call 409-771-0400.
