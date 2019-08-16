Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual health awareness workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. Registration is $10 per person and will begin at 8:30 a.m. For information, email mtolivebc@hotmail.com or call 409-762-0088.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
The Society of Our Lady of Guadalupe of Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have an enchilada dinner fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Life Center, 626 Laurel St., in La Marque. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call Julia Balderas, 409-938-1268, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Church will have its Back-2-School Bash and Safety Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Free backpacks, school supplies, and gifts will be given away while supplies last. For information, call 409-935-1100.
There will be an organ recital featuring the Rev. Norman Paskowsky at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church at 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.firstlutheran.com or call 409-762-8477.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will celebrate its 135th church anniversary at 9 a.m. Sunday at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. Bishop C. Andrew Doyle will be the celebrant. Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing michallen2012@gmail.com or by calling 832-244-1817.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its Texas-Louisiana Day program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Norman V. Johnson and Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-948-3993.
Mount Gilead Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 823 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Harold James, from All Saints Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 713-826-5854, 409-256-6359 or 409-256-5103.
