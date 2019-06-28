Carter Temple C.M.E. Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 3901 Sealy St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its choir annual day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 8 through July 11 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For ages 3 and older, including adults. For information, call 409-935-8349.
First United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 8 through July 11 at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is available at www.fumc-tc.org. For information, call Ritchie Holt, 409-945-4426.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from noon to 2:30 p.m. July 8 through July 12 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Sisterhood of Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its annual garage and rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14 and July 21 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Moody Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. July 15 through July 18 at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For students entering pre-K4 through eighth-grade. Registration is free. To sign up, visit www.moody.org/vbs or call 409-744-4526.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 13th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A. L. “Sandy” Bell at 10:15 a.m. July 21 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Mose Jones and Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-945-7700.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 22 through July 26 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For children in pre-K through fifth-grade. To register, call 409-925-2552.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
