Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Hallelujah Night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. Call 409-763-2853.
First United Methodist Church will have its annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-4426.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will have its annual community Halloween/All Hallows Eve Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. For information, call Michelle Allen, 832-244-1817.
Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque, will have the following events: Hallelujah Harvest will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; and its Unshakeable Conference will be at various times Sunday through Nov. 6. For information on all events, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Northside Baptist Church will have its fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 2801 N. Logan St. in Texas City. For information, call Connie Troutman, 281-536-8589.
The Booker T. Ex’s will have its inaugural gospel/spiritual Evening in the Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the African American Historical and Cultural Park, 501 Fourth Ave. N., in Texas City. “Celebrating Our Rich Heritage With Pride” is the theme. Take your own chairs. For information, call Lynn Ray Ellison, 409-354-3377, Hazel Mays, 409-359-3388, or Bobby Garrett, 409-935-3377.
Citywide Gospel Chorale will have its anniversary musical at 5 p.m. Saturday at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 6414 FM 1765, in Texas City. George Powell, of Fallbrook Church, will be the special guests, along with several others. Call Herman Solomon, 409-750-1371.
