Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate the fourth annual pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Marc D. James with the following events at 2717 Ball St. in Galveston: Pre-anniversary revival will conclude at 7 p.m. Wednesday; the Rev. Clint Yancy will speak; and the pastoral anniversary will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 27; the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and West Point Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its 34th annual Countryfest Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its inaugural Octoberfest Fashion Show from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For information and tickets, call Millicent Stephens, 409-457-3106.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St., in Galveston. A free-will offering will be taken. For information, call 409-762-8477.
True Cross Catholic Church will have its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Admission is free. For information, visit https://truecrossschool.org/fall-festival.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating its annual Women Month services at 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at 1220 state Highway 3 in Galveston. Diana Davis, of Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, will be the speaker Sunday. For information, call 409-938-7247.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at Gulf Breeze Apartments, 1211 21st St., in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its eighth church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Benny Morris and Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-457-7382.
Progressive Baptist Church will celebrate its Mission Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-739-3193.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
