The L.I.F.T. Ministry of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. E. R. Johnson, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Wilbrydge at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Tickets are $10. For information, call JoAnn McCoy at 409-771-7845.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will have its Hope Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 510 13th Ave. N. and 6th St. in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-945-2583.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Thanksgiving Community Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email mtolivebc@hotmail.com or call 409-762-0088.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Ruth Hall Faithful and Dedicated Image Honor Awards Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Andrew W. Berry II and the Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call Dwight or Pat Pervis at 409-974-4083.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Ministry of Music program at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers, and others, will be on program. For information, call 409-599-1060.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s anniversary at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call 832-657-9385.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Homecoming Day program at 2 p.m. Sunday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Timothy Allen Sr. and Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-762-0088.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will honor its secretaries and finance department with its Christian Women in Action program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Amos Sowell and Mount Olive Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its inaugural Ole Fashion Sunday program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Harold Block and the Church of the Living God will be the guests. Attendees are encouraged to wear old fashion clothes (prizes will be awarded). The church also will have its fall musical at 3 p.m. Nov. 17. Several local groups will be on program. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family and Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Jerry Wade Sr. and Providence Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Lighthouse Christian Ministries will have a huge parking lot garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 800 Grand Ave. in Bacliff. All sorts of clothes, shoes, housewares, and more will be available. For information, email larry@lighthousecm.org or call 281-339-3033, Ext. 315.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 17 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
The Brotherhood of Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have a musical at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Prairie View University Gospel Choir, along with other musical talent, will be on program. All Prairie View alumni are invited as special guest. For information, call 409-935-1100.
True Mission Church of God in Christ will have its fourth pre-Thanksgiving musical at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at 406 Fourth St. N. in Texas City. All church choirs, praise teams, youth choirs and drill teams are invited. James Clinton, from New Orleans, and The Spiritual Airs, from DeRider, Louisiana, will be the special guests. For information, call 409-457-3401.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 59th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Harold Block and the Church of the Living God will be the guests. For information, call Debra Smith at 409-996-9430, or Tina Nickerson at 832-994-3191.
Progressive Baptist Church will have its annual Deacons Day program at 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Rev. E. R. Johnson and Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-771-4502.
Whosoever Will Worship Ministries will have its one-year anniversary and ordination service at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr. will be the guest speaker. Ministers Dwayne Francis, Tyrone Elliott, Fannie Bouldin, and Alina Spoons will be ordained. For information, call Constance White at 409-770-3532.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Thanksgiving Day worship service at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. Everyone is welcome. For information, call 409-762-9855.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Spirit of Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Earls Gospel Promotions will have its fall gospel festival featuring John T. and The New Gospel Keystones at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Several other local artists also will be on program. A $10 donation per person is asked. For tickets, call 409-682-1182, 409-621-6736, or 832-542-3308.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have a revival and fundraiser nightly at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Ministers Robert Robinson, Preston Dawson, and Jeff Maxey will speak respectively. Dinners will be sold each night for $10 each. There also will be concert ($10 donation at door) featuring Chuck and the Guiding Clouds at 3 p.m. Dec. 2. For information, call 409-948-3993.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will host Bishop Hector F. Monterroso, bishop assistant in the Diocese of Texas, at 9 a.m. Dec. 2 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The church also will celebrate Family and Friends Day. For information, call Michelle Allen at 832-244-1817.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a grand celebration program at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-771-0117.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Marian Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. English and Spanish services will provided. Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.retreatcentercrc.org or by calling 281-337-1312.
Nassau Bay Church will present the musical production “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at 18131 Nassau Bay Drive in Houston. The church also will have its Christmas Eve Vespers service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, visit www.nbbchurch.org or call 281-333-3844.
