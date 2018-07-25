The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session from noon to 1 p.m. today in the McCullough Room at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston; and noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 641, in Texas City. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
The Seeds of Abraham community action group is seeking volunteers. For information, call Lorie Chinn, 409-939-0445.
The Khambrel Foundation Righteous Acts of Kindness volunteer group is seeking volunteers for its third annual Laundered with Kindness Day event, which will be Sept. 8. If you’d like to help, visit www.khambrelfoundation.org or call 409-457-6647.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities to help in its Family Store, 601 51st St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1691 or email galvestoncountyinfo@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Bryan Museum is seeking volunteers who have a love of history and would like to be a part of the museum team. The museum is now training volunteers for guest services, gallery docents and tour guides. For information, email volunteer@thebryanmuseum.org or visit TheBryanMuseum.org/volunteer.
NAMI Gulf Coast is seeking volunteers Wednesdays through Saturdays for its Second Chance Thrift Shop, 2206 N. Gordon St., in Alvin. For information, call 281-585-3100.
The Artist Boat is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities. If you are interested and want to sign up, email Mary Warwick, stewardship@artistboat.org, Amanda Rinehart, arinehart@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
