Reunions, gatherings
The annual Central High School gathering will be June 12 through June 16 in Galveston. Discounted tickets at $30 per person will be available through May 3. Afterward, tickets will be $40, and $50 at the door. For information, call 409-457-1795, 409-763-5641 or 409-692-5641.
The La Marque High School Class of 1969 will have its 50-year reunion June 21 and June 22 at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City. For information and registration forms, visit lamarqueclass1969.myevent.com.
