Carter Temple Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. until sold out today at 3901 Sealy St. in Galveston. Plates are $10 each. For information, call Tony Johnson, 409-762-2532, or Avys Poe, 409-939-5048.
The Youth and Young Adult Department of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Black History Month program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Attendees are asked to wear African attire. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
New Directions Church will celebrate its 10th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Malcolm Dotson and New Beginning Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Senior Choir of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will present “An Evening of Spiritual Fellowship” and its Black Heritage Valentine Tea & Style Revue from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. A $10 donation per adult and $3 per youth is asked. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will host the Voices of the Mainland for an evening of song and praise at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. J. D. Steele Sr., and his wife’s 28th anniversary with pre-anniversary services nightly at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Feb. 14; and the anniversary service will be at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Marc James and Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests Feb. 16. For information, call 409-935-8349.
First Lutheran Church will begin its “Theology on Tap” sessions at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 in The Lyceum, 2415 Winnie St., in Galveston. The sessions are geared toward young adults ages 21-39. For information, contact Emily Billin, emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or 262-753-3755.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.