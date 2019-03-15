Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Galveston will have its annual Attic Treasures sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 502 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-0197.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its third annual women’s conference Too Grateful Too Grumble from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the fellowship hall of Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, call 409-621-6532 or 409-739-6495.
The Galveston Chinese Church will have its charity rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 2207 67th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Yuewu Zhou at galccrummagesale@gmail.com or 409-900-9797.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Ministry of Music program at 5 p.m. Saturday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers, Mount Zion Baptist Church choir, and others will be on program. For information, call 409-599-1060.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have its annual St. Joseph Altar event Sunday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. A free spaghetti lunch will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1:30 p.m. For information, call Joe Tambrell at 409-771-7052.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Kevin Jones and A Greater House of Love Community Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Family Unity Baptist Church will celebrate its 18th church anniversary, and pastor and wife appreciation at 3:30 p.m. March 24 at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Dale Hill, director of Burnet-Llano, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-443-9240.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Knights of Peter Claver Council & Court No. 20 of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will have its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 29 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. To place an order, call 409-765-6159.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. April 2 in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Backpack Buddies will have a card party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. A $10 donation is asked. Attendees are asked to RSVP by March 27. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-256-3027 or 409-939-0501.
The 11th annual Mah-Jongg Tournament, sponsored by the Kinneret Group of Hadassah’s Houston Chapter will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. Registration is $40 and must be paid by March 29. For information, email bjplatt@sbcglobal.net or call 832-725-5028.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7 at 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Enchilada dinners will be sold from 11 a.m. until sold out. There also will be a live and silent auction, raffle, games, and ethnic food booths. For information or if you’d like to donate to auction, call 409-770-3085.
