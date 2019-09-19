Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will host its women and men conference at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $10 per person. For information, call 409-948-3993.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
The Galveston County Sickle Cell Support Group will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Ave. K, in Galveston. The Rev. E. R. Johnson and the Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests. The Galveston Voices/Echoes of Praise, The Stinsons, and Robin Criswell and the Lambs of Fifth Ward Baptist Church also will be on program. For information, call Delores Florence, 409-621-6261.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s eighth anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call Debra Smith, 409-996-9430, or Janet Thymes, 281-763-4512.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate its 50th birthday after its 11 a.m. service Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-4884.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will celebrate its annual Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. Andre Menefee & GC, and Victoria Chatman, of Beautiful Feet Praise Dance Company, will be the special guests. For information, call 409-762-6134.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Bishop Robert E. Hayes Jr., retired bishop of the South Central Jurisdiction, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will have its Texas-Louisiana Day service at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Norris Burkley and Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Shiloh A.M.E. Church will have its closing celebration of its 150th church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 1310 29th St. in Galveston. Guests are encouraged to wear African attire. Kim Harris, and Riceville Mount Olive Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call 409-762-3646.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Joan Hunter, who has authored more than 18 books, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Pastor’s Aide prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. The Rev. E. R. Johnson will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Progressive Baptist Church’s Mission Ministry will have its Senior Recognition program at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-739-3193.
St. Vincent’s Day, celebrating 65 years of service, will be from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Several awards will be presented. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 409-763-8521.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s mass choir will present the five-act pageant “Man Shall Not Live By Bread Alone” nightly at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-692-1667 or 409-935-8414.
Holy Family Parish will have its fourth annual celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Holy Rosary Church, 1420 31st St., in Galveston. Mass will begin at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be served afterward. For information, contact Irenaeus Jordan, irenaeusmj@gmail.com or 409-766-1624.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St., in Galveston. A free-will offering will be taken. For information, call 409-762-8477.
True Cross Catholic Church will have its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Admission is free. For information, visit https://truecrossschool.org/fall-festival.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
