First Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration information is on the church’s Facebook page. For information, call 409-763-1840.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will offer its summer bible study from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 18 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Freda Marie Brown will lead the discussions. For information, email Michelle Allen at michallen2012@gmail.com with “Bible Study” in subject line.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 6:30 p.m. through Friday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. All ages welcome. Registration is $4 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call 409-935-1100.
St. John’s Baptist Church will have the pre-pastoral services of its pastor, the Rev. Louis Simpson, nightly at 7 p.m. today through Friday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The anniversary will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Gaidi Burgess and Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-762-3461.
God’s Kingdom and Restoration Ministries will celebrate its 10th anniversary at 5 p.m. Saturday at 4628 Ave. Q in Galveston. Walter Turner, from Grace Congregational Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-939-0169.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 19th pastoral anniversary of Joyce M. Ford at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Carlos Phillips, from McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the sixth pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Norman V. Johnson at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 11:45 a.m. June 17, 7 p.m. June 22, and 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. June 24 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Robert Maxey, Kerry W. Tillmon, E.R. Johnson, Michael Dwyer Sr., and Allen R. Randle, will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through June 15 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. A $3 donation per participant is asked. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through June 15 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. Registration is $2 per person. For information, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409.
First United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through June 14 at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is free. For information, call 409-945-4426.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have its summer bible school from 9 a.m. to noon June 18 through June 22 at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. Registration is free. For information, call 409-935-3559.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 18 through June 22 at 2717 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Registration is $2 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its summer revival nightly at 7 p.m. June 20 through June 22 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Evangelist B. Wesley Austin Jr. of the Cornerstone Community of Faith Ministries will be the speaker. For information, call 409-939-2405.
