Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its fall revival nightly at 7 p.m. through Thursday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. T. D. Grant-Malone, pastor of The Historic St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest evangelist. For information, call 409-762-0088.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church is inviting all former and present choir members to come out and sing for its 100th church anniversary set for Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The last rehearsal will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For information, call 409-935-3334.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will host its women and men conference at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $10 per person. For information, call 409-948-3993.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
The Galveston County Sickle Cell Support Group will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Ave. K, in Galveston. The Rev. E. R. Johnson and the Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests. The Galveston Voices/Echoes of Praise, The Stinsons, and Robin Criswell and the Lambs of Fifth Ward Baptist Church also will be on program. For information, call Delores Florence, 409-621-6261.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s eighth anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call Debra Smith, 409-996-9430, or Janet Thymes, 281-763-4512.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate its 50th birthday after its 11 a.m. service Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 15. To RSVP or get information, call 409-762-4884.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will celebrate its annual Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. Andre Menefee & GC, and Victoria Chatman, of Beautiful Feet Praise Dance Company, will be the special guests. For information, call 409-762-6134.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Bishop Robert E. Hayes Jr., retired bishop of the South Central Jurisdiction, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
St. John Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. W. H. King III and Greater New Hope Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Celina Edwards, 409-762-3461.
