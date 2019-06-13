ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City: Father’s Day recognition, 11 a.m. Sunday; and the Mission Society Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. June 23; the Rev. A. L. Bell and First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Dorothy Wells, 409-935-8349.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its pre-anniversary service for its pastor, the Rev. Norman Johnson, and his wife, Dolores, at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m. June 23 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Kerry W. Tillmon, E. R. Johnson, and Michael Dwyer Sr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Holy Family Parish will have its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through June 21 at Holy Family Catholic School at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. For students in grades K-5. Non-denominational. Registration is free. For information, call 409-392-4847.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through June 20 at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. Registration is $2 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call 409-763-1748.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Progressive Baptist Church will have its summer revival nightly at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and June 21 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Rev. B. Wesley Austin, from Cornerstone Community of Faith Ministries, will be the evangelist. Divine Grace Trio will lead praise and worship June 20. For information, call 409-939-2405.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. June 21 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its choir pre-annual day program at 6 p.m. June 22 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All churches and their choirs are invited to participate. The annual day program will be at 3 p.m. June 30. For information, call 409-599-8847.
Ji Young Jeon, a prima donna dramatic coloratura soprano from Busan, South Korea, will sing “Rejoice Greatly” from Handel’s “Messiah” at 11 a.m. June 23 at First Presbyterian Church at 1903 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call Daniel Klein, 214-457-4525.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Norman Van Johnson, and his wife, Dolores, seventh anniversary at 3:30 p.m. June 23 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Allen Randle and the Lighthouse Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Temple Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to noon June 24 through June 28 at 1200 22nd St. N. in Texas City. For children in pre-K4 through fifth-grade. Registration is free. To register, call 409-739-5433.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. June 25 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
