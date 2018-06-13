McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. A $3 donation per participant is asked. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. Registration is $2 per person. For information, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409.
First United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Thursday at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is free. For information, call 409-945-4426.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will offer its summer bible study from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 18 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Freda Marie Brown will lead the discussions. For information, email Michelle Allen at michallen2012@gmail.com with “Bible Study” in subject line.
Westward Church of Christ will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 6:45 p.m. through Friday at 302 N. Westward St. in Texas City. No registration fee. For all ages. For information, call 409-935-6411 or 409-938-3005.
New Directions Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 7 p.m. through Thursday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. For information, call 409-916-2925.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call Mercy Morgan, 713-569-9467.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will offer a free tax seminar from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. John O’Brien will be the presenter. For information, email stmichaelsepiscopal@comcast.net or call 409-935-3559.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the sixth pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Norman V. Johnson at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. June 22, and 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. June 24 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Kerry W. Tillmon, E.R. Johnson, Michael Dwyer Sr., and Allen R. Randle, will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have its summer bible school from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through June 22 at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. Registration is free. For information, call 409-935-3559.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through June 22 at 2717 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Registration is $2 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its summer revival nightly at 7 p.m. June 20 through June 22 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Evangelist B. Wesley Austin Jr. of the Cornerstone Community of Faith Ministries will be the speaker. For information, call 409-939-2405.
First Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away food donations to those in need of assistance at 11 a.m. June 23 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information and qualification guidelines, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A.L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its summer bazaar at 1 p.m. June 23 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. All sorts of wares will be available for sale. Booths are available for $20 (no food). For information, call 409-497-5790.
New Directions Church will celebrate the eighth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kevin Sanders, at 3 p.m. June 24 at Greater New Hope Baptist Church at 1725 state Highway 3 in League City. The Rev. William Randall and the Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-916-2925.
